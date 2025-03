NLC India has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 200 MW Wind Power Project from SJVN at a tariff of 3.74 per kWh on 28 February 2025. NLC India turned successful in thee-reverse auction conducted by SJVN on 17 January 2025. The project is set to generate 526 MU of clean green power each year offsetting equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News