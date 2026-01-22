NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.43, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.6% rally in NIFTY and a 35.57% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.43, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25201.1. The Sensex is at 81970.15, up 0.07%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 3.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11438.95, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 320.56 lakh shares in last one month.