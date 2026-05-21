NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.14, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.14, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23643.4. The Sensex is at 75121.38, down 0.26%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 0.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13186.5, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.82 lakh shares in last one month.