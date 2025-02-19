Power Finance Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.45, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.71% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% jump in NIFTY and a 12.59% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 380.45, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has slipped around 12.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23280.3, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

