NMDC Ltd spurts 2.87%

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.99, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.62% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.99, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 78546.92, down 0.3%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242.9, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 233.7, up 2.63% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 45.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.62% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

