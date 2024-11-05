IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.85%

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1083.5, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.31% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.21% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1083.5, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 78546.92, down 0.3%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 19.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51215.25, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

