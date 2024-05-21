Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 285.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 171.23% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% jump in NIFTY and a 71.61% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 285.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 19.93% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9608.8, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285, up 1.89% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 171.23% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% jump in NIFTY and a 71.61% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC cuts prices of iron ore

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.96%, up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.88%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 2.51%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.92%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story