Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 484.35, up 5.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.47% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 484.35, up 5.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 27.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9608.8, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.2, up 5.25% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 68.47% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 89.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

