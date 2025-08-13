NMDC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 33% QoQ to Rs 1,967 cr

NMDC advanced 1.18% to Rs 71.74 after the company reported a 32.65% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,967.46 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,483.18 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 3.79% QoQ to Rs 6,738.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 0.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1967.46 crore on a 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,738.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.34% YoY to Rs 2,642.77 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 38.6% YoY to Rs 4,396.14 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 4.14 crore (up 2.73% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 411.72 crore (up 5.9% YoY) during the period under review.