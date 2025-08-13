NMDC Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2025.

NMDC Steel Ltd surged 17.40% to Rs 42.17 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 77.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd soared 10.09% to Rs 295.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16088 shares in the past one month. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd spiked 9.06% to Rs 1500.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18624 shares in the past one month. JM Financial Ltd gained 8.51% to Rs 176.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.