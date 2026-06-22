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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd and EMS Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd and EMS Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

NOCIL Ltd spiked 19.79% to Rs 190.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14834 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd surged 18.72% to Rs 21.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 125.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd soared 18.27% to Rs 4433. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1547 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd advanced 16.50% to Rs 480.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20485 shares in the past one month.

EMS Ltd rose 14.22% to Rs 399.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64005 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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