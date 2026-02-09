Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 66.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 44.32 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 66.90% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.3257.8969.3899.0712.7437.3712.5437.159.1727.70

