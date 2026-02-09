Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 66.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 44.32 croreNet profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 66.90% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.3257.89 -23 OPM %69.3899.07 -PBDT12.7437.37 -66 PBT12.5437.15 -66 NP9.1727.70 -67
