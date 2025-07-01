Non-food bank credit gains by 9.8% on year

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for May 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended May 30, 2025, grew by 9.8 per cent as compared to 16.2 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

RBI noted that credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.5 per cent (21.6 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 4.9 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'construction' and 'rubber, plastic and their products' recorded an accelerated y-o-y growth.