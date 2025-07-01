Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit gains by 9.8% on year

Non-food bank credit gains by 9.8% on year

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for May 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended May 30, 2025, grew by 9.8 per cent as compared to 16.2 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

RBI noted that credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.5 per cent (21.6 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 4.9 per cent, compared with 8.9 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'all engineering', 'construction' and 'rubber, plastic and their products' recorded an accelerated y-o-y growth.

Credit to services sector moderated to 9.4 per cent y-o-y (20.7 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), primarily due to decelerated growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs). Credit growth to 'computer software' segment remained robust. Credit to personal loans segment registered a decelerated y-o-y growth of 13.7 per cent, as compared with 19.3 per cent a year ago, largely due to moderation in growth of 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding'.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

