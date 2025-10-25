Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit rises 167.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 72.82 crore

Net profit of Jinkushal Industries rose 167.88% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 72.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.8269.899.652.825.883.575.673.364.421.65

