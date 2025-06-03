Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Salona Cotspin Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd and Sika Interplant Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2025.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 37.08 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4598 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 300.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 149 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 276.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1464 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd rose 14.77% to Rs 1018.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40928 shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd jumped 13.86% to Rs 940. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68101 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

