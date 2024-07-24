Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 60.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.48% to Rs 73.92 croreNet profit of Tips Industries rose 60.74% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.9252.62 40 OPM %73.5566.53 -PBDT58.8736.92 59 PBT58.3236.35 60 NP43.5627.10 61
