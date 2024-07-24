Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 60.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.48% to Rs 73.92 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 60.74% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.9252.6273.5566.5358.8736.9258.3236.3543.5627.10

