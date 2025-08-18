Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kwality Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.

According to an exchange filing, Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkins lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas. This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally.

The projected business potential is approximately $1 million in the first year, and supplies are expected to commence before the end of Q2 FY26.

The company stated that it remains committed to expanding access to high-quality medicines across global markets.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in pharmaceuticals & allied products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 42.7% to Rs 11.93 crore on 39.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 111.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter slipped 3.37% to Rs 1,033.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

SEPC rises after Q1 PAT spurts 105% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 6.12%

Eicher Motors Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story