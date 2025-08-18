Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Kwality Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.According to an exchange filing, Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkins lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas. This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally.
The projected business potential is approximately $1 million in the first year, and supplies are expected to commence before the end of Q2 FY26.
The company stated that it remains committed to expanding access to high-quality medicines across global markets.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in pharmaceuticals & allied products.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 42.7% to Rs 11.93 crore on 39.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 111.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter slipped 3.37% to Rs 1,033.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app