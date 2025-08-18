Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Kwality Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.

According to an exchange filing, Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkins lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas. This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally.

The projected business potential is approximately $1 million in the first year, and supplies are expected to commence before the end of Q2 FY26.

The company stated that it remains committed to expanding access to high-quality medicines across global markets.