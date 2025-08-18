Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Launches Gordon Ramsay Street Burger at T1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and Travel Food Services (TFS) unveiled Gordon Ramsay Street Burger at the state-of-the-art Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi. This landmark launch marks the debut of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in India. Gordon Ramsay, arguably one of the world's most famous chefs, is celebrated for his bold flavours, dynamic restaurant concepts, and an unmistakable culinary legacy built over decades.

This launch sets the stage for a broader strategic expansion across India's key travel hubs, with additional Gordon Ramsay dining concepts to follow soon.