Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Launches Gordon Ramsay Street Burger at T1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and Travel Food Services (TFS) unveiled Gordon Ramsay Street Burger at the state-of-the-art Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi. This landmark launch marks the debut of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in India. Gordon Ramsay, arguably one of the world's most famous chefs, is celebrated for his bold flavours, dynamic restaurant concepts, and an unmistakable culinary legacy built over decades.

This launch sets the stage for a broader strategic expansion across India's key travel hubs, with additional Gordon Ramsay dining concepts to follow soon.

Varun Kapur, Managing Director & CEO, Travel Food Services: Bringing Gordon Ramsay to India, and into the airport space for the first time, is a defining milestone for us at Travel Food Services Limited. Indian travellers today expect global-quality dining that's fast, relevant, and elevated. This partnership combines our operational expertise with the Gordon Ramsay team's culinary excellence to meet that demand. As India's aviation sector rapidly evolves, this launch reflects the shift in what airport experiences can and should be, and we're committed to driving that evolution forward

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

