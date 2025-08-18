Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

From Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India for chartering of Shallow Draft Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for maintenance dredging at Pondicherry Port during 2024-25. The contract shall be executed over a period 3 months and can be extended by one month and is valued at Rs 28,32,00,000/- inclusive of GST.

