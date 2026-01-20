Tips Music soars after Q3 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 59-cr

Tips Music surged 8.14% to Rs 562.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.63% to Rs 58.65 crore on 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.28 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 33.01% YoY to Rs 78.62 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 74.5 crore, registering the growth of 34% compared with Rs 55.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 79.0% in Q3 FY26 as against 71.6% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, 108 songs were released, including 70 film songs and 38 non-film songs. Among them, the songs "Sheher Ghumawa" and "Halki Halki Nami stood out. YouTube subscriber count grew to 145.3 million.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director said, During the quarter, 108 songs were released, including 70 film tracks and 38 non-film tracks. The cumulative YouTube channels subscriber base has grown significantly to 145.3 million. Our catalogue maintained significant momentum on Instagram; "Soldier Soldier Meethi Baatien" generated 2.7 billion views, while "Tere Liye" song reached 2.1 billion during the quarter. Meri Kahani song became the personal anthem for many to express their young version versus today, it was used by CMD Kumar Taurani, Virat Kohli, Ajay Devgan etc on Instagram. We are happy to announce our partnership with B4U TV as our broadcast partner, enabling wider reach for our rich catalog among television audiences globally.