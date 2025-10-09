Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Greenleaf Envirotech was trading at Rs 133.95 on the NSE, a discount of 1.51% compared with the issue price of Rs 136.

The scrip was listed at Rs 134.90, a discount of 0.81% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.70% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 134.90 and a low of Rs 128.15. About 6.19 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Greenleaf Envirotech's IPO was subscribed 3.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 6 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 136 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 13,10,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,00,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 59.37% from 78.85% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure of company towards purchase of civil machines & equipment's, funding of capital expenditure of company towards purchase of laboratory equipment's, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by company from banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes.

Greenleaf Envirotech specializes in providing comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and turnkey solutions for Wastewater Treatment (WWT) projects, with a particular focus on Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). The company offers end-to-end services, including designing, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing, as well as operation and maintenance. Its key business segments encompass wastewater treatment solutions, environment laboratory and consulting services, and fire safety services, delivering integrated and sustainable solutions to meet diverse environmental and safety needs. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 123 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 38.85 crore and net profit of Rs 4.70 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saatvik Green Energy soars after stellar Q1 performance

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story