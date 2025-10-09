NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

Greenleaf Envirotech was trading at Rs 133.95 on the NSE, a discount of 1.51% compared with the issue price of Rs 136.

The scrip was listed at Rs 134.90, a discount of 0.81% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.70% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 134.90 and a low of Rs 128.15. About 6.19 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Greenleaf Envirotech's IPO was subscribed 3.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 6 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 136 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 13,10,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,00,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 59.37% from 78.85% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure of company towards purchase of civil machines & equipment's, funding of capital expenditure of company towards purchase of laboratory equipment's, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by company from banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes. Greenleaf Envirotech specializes in providing comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and turnkey solutions for Wastewater Treatment (WWT) projects, with a particular focus on Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). The company offers end-to-end services, including designing, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing, as well as operation and maintenance. Its key business segments encompass wastewater treatment solutions, environment laboratory and consulting services, and fire safety services, delivering integrated and sustainable solutions to meet diverse environmental and safety needs. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 123 permanent employees.