Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saksoft Ltd, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.

Delphi World Money Ltd spiked 15.72% to Rs 224.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13963 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd surged 11.70% to Rs 223. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30205 shares in the past one month. Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd soared 10.15% to Rs 628.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14149 shares in the past one month. Sumeet Industries Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 94.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.