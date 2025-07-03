Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saksoft Ltd, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.
Saksoft Ltd, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.
Delphi World Money Ltd spiked 15.72% to Rs 224.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13963 shares in the past one month.
Saksoft Ltd surged 11.70% to Rs 223. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30205 shares in the past one month.
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd soared 10.15% to Rs 628.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14149 shares in the past one month.
Sumeet Industries Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 94.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 19.51. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81416 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app