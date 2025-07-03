Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME PRO FX Tech strikes a chord with investors

NSE SME PRO FX Tech strikes a chord with investors

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of PRO FX Tech was trading at Rs 99.75 on the NSE, a premium of 14.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 87.

The scrip was listed at Rs 95, a premium of 9.20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99.75 and a low of Rs 95. About 19.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

PRO FX Tech's IPO was subscribed 23.65 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 82 to 87 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 46,32,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 50.30% from 68.40% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds repayment of a portion of certain borrowing availed by company, funding capital expenditure towards setting-up of 3 new showroom cum experience centres, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, PRO FX Tech on 25 June 2025, raised Rs 11.45 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.16 lakh shares at Rs 87 per share to 7 anchor investor.

PRO FX distributes AV products like amplifiers, processors, turntables, audio streamers, speakers, subwoofers, sound bars, and cables. The company designs custom AV solutions for home theatres, automation, multi-room audio, and corporate clients. The company sells products to brands like Denon, Polk, and JBL, providing distribution rights to ensure access to the latest AV innovations and high-quality international products. The company runs seven showrooms and two experience Centres in six Indian cities: Ernakulum, Mysore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Chennai, showcasing its product range. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 117 full-time employees and 24 contract-based personnel.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 129.37 crore and net profit of Rs 12.23 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

CSB Bank rises after gross advances jump 32% YoY in Q1 FY26; deposits at Rs 35,990 crore

Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MOIL records highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story