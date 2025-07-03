NSE SME PRO FX Tech strikes a chord with investors

Shares of PRO FX Tech was trading at Rs 99.75 on the NSE, a premium of 14.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 87.

The scrip was listed at Rs 95, a premium of 9.20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99.75 and a low of Rs 95. About 19.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

PRO FX Tech's IPO was subscribed 23.65 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 82 to 87 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 46,32,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 50.30% from 68.40% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds repayment of a portion of certain borrowing availed by company, funding capital expenditure towards setting-up of 3 new showroom cum experience centres, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, PRO FX Tech on 25 June 2025, raised Rs 11.45 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.16 lakh shares at Rs 87 per share to 7 anchor investor. PRO FX distributes AV products like amplifiers, processors, turntables, audio streamers, speakers, subwoofers, sound bars, and cables. The company designs custom AV solutions for home theatres, automation, multi-room audio, and corporate clients. The company sells products to brands like Denon, Polk, and JBL, providing distribution rights to ensure access to the latest AV innovations and high-quality international products. The company runs seven showrooms and two experience Centres in six Indian cities: Ernakulum, Mysore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Chennai, showcasing its product range. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 117 full-time employees and 24 contract-based personnel.