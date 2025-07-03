CSB Bank rises after gross advances jump 32% YoY in Q1 FY26; deposits at Rs 35,990 crore

CSB Bank added 1.88% to Rs 398.35 after the bank's gross advances increased by 32% to Rs 33,142 crore as on 30 June 2025 from Rs 25,099 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The gross advances are higher by 4% as compared with the figure of Rs 31,842 crore recorded on 31 March 2025.

Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) amounted to Rs 14,928 crore, up 36% YoY and up 6% QoQ.

Total deposits added up to Rs 35,990 crore as on 30 June 2025, up by 20% from Rs 29,920 crore as on 30 June 2024. On a sequential basis, however, the deposits base has declined by 2% from Rs 36,861 crore as on 31 March 2025.