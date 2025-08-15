NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 506.19% to Rs 24.49 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 273.03% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 506.19% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.494.0423.4060.647.942.307.561.905.671.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News