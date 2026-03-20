NTPC advanced 1.94% to Rs 381.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group, a leader in clean energy and digital energy platforms, to explore strategic collaboration across the power and energy sector.

The MoU establishes a non-binding framework for cooperation aimed at identifying, assessing, and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution and retail, renewable energy and storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, digital energy platforms, innovation, research & development and capacity building.

The collaboration will explore opportunities across India, the United Kingdom, and other mutually agreed geographies, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, affordability, reliability, and clean energy adoption.