Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 20.12% to Rs 188.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 1285.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1301.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.36% to Rs 676.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 679.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 5168.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5117.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

