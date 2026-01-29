Siemens Energy India Ltd spurts 3.58%, up for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2441.3, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.18% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2441.3, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has dropped around 5.17% in last one month.