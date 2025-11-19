Nucleus Software reappoints Parag Bhise as CEO

Nucleus Software Exports said its board has approved the reappointment of Parag Bhise as Whole-Time Director and CEO for a two-year term from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028, subject to shareholder approval.

His current term ends on 31 March 2026. Bhise has been instrumental in driving the companys product strategy, contributing to key platforms such as LeaseWare, FinnOne, FinnAxia, and FinnOne Neo. He has also led strategic partnerships with leading global banks, helping accelerate the firms growth through innovative technology solutions.

He holds a Professional Certificate in Innovation & Technology from MIT, a masters in computer applications from BIT Mesra, and an MBA from MDI Gurgaon. Bhise joined the Nucleus Software board in March 2020 and is not related to any director of the company.