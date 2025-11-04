Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 15.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 211.33 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services declined 15.46% to Rs 100.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 211.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.211.33237.9888.7191.22136.02163.77134.94162.72100.48118.86

