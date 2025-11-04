Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 1422.05 crore

Net loss of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 1422.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1213.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1422.051213.22-3.74-5.40-35.2713.02-35.2713.02-35.2713.02

