Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 322.39% to Rs 95.46 crore

Net Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 322.39% to Rs 95.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.95.4622.60-6.31-41.19-13.48-9.18-16.35-11.41-12.24-8.45

