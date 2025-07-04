NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The largest of the orders, valued at Rs 43.90 crore, was awarded by RGIPT for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction and development of various buildings, including external development works at the Energy Institute, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The company also received two additional contracts from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. These include the construction of a regional office building in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and a central covered courtyard at various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the state. The combined value of these contracts is Rs 21.83 crore.