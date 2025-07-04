Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The largest of the orders, valued at Rs 43.90 crore, was awarded by RGIPT for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction and development of various buildings, including external development works at the Energy Institute, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The company also received two additional contracts from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. These include the construction of a regional office building in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and a central covered courtyard at various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the state. The combined value of these contracts is Rs 21.83 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.98% to Rs 118.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

