Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 2268.58 crore

Net loss of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 85.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 2268.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2572.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2268.582572.979.6412.8297.65196.02-117.64-29.61-85.171.53

