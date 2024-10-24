Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 2268.58 crore

Net loss of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 85.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 2268.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2572.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2268.582572.97 -12 OPM %9.6412.82 -PBDT97.65196.02 -50 PBT-117.64-29.61 -297 NP-85.171.53 PL

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

