Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 107.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 107.41% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.13% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.621.1991.9890.761.491.081.491.081.120.54

