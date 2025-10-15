Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 6371.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.19% to Rs 1776.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1612.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 6371.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6899.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6371.896899.6699.2399.451778.331613.741776.981612.651776.981612.65

