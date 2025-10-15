Tips Music standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 89.22 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 10.44% to Rs 53.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.2280.6176.0373.7672.2964.9771.6764.4253.1948.16

