Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 20.64% to Rs 90.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 119.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.68106.6899.0198.73118.50105.33118.50105.3390.6675.15

