Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 209.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 209.77% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.233.55227.1510.315.3023.589.8219.655.9814.594.71

