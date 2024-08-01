Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 209.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 209.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 233.55 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 209.77% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales233.55227.15 3 OPM %10.315.30 -PBDT23.589.82 140 PBT19.655.98 229 NP14.594.71 210

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story