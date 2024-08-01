Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 80.36% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2805.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2636.482805.5013.0213.99221.29267.405.0923.712.8414.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp