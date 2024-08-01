Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 354.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 354.39% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.782.9258.9940.413.411.852.670.862.590.57

