Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 182.93% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 109.52% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.23% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 107.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.0116.71 110 107.0785.70 25 OPM %6.266.16 -5.196.63 - PBDT1.860.94 98 5.055.21 -3 PBT1.580.67 136 3.964.14 -4 NP1.160.41 183 2.533.02 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit declines 44.71% in the December 2023 quarter

B &amp; A consolidated net profit rises 182.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 182.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 47.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Source Natural Foods &amp; Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 74.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 61.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej &amp; Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the March 2024 quarter

WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 68.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story