Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Octal Credit Capital rose 17.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %100.0085.71 -PBDT0.750.64 17 PBT0.750.64 17 NP0.740.63 17
