Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital rose 17.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.090.07100.0085.710.750.640.750.640.740.63

