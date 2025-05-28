RDB Infrastructure and Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.27% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.27% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.19% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 107.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.3436.50107.7167.224.52-0.775.914.671.70-0.087.573.611.69-0.087.543.601.16-0.095.542.70

