Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 46.39% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 27.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

