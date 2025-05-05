Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.95% to Rs 414.65 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 44.94% to Rs 42.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.95% to Rs 414.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.83% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.69% to Rs 1149.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

