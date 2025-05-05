Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 88.37% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.69% to Rs 63.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 418.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

142.3978.27418.06252.9418.8015.7418.6617.4231.0517.1297.7654.8228.4115.8789.5449.6621.8711.6163.2435.00

