Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 88.37% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.69% to Rs 63.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 418.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales142.3978.27 82 418.06252.94 65 OPM %18.8015.74 -18.6617.42 - PBDT31.0517.12 81 97.7654.82 78 PBT28.4115.87 79 89.5449.66 80 NP21.8711.61 88 63.2435.00 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story