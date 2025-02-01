Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 471.49 points or 1.85% at 24957.48 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.6%),Oil India Ltd (down 2.46%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.4%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.12%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.9%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.95%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.83%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.59%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 75.66 or 0.15% at 50034.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.44 points or 0.26% at 14892.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.35 points or 0.06% at 23495.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.55 points or 0.06% at 77544.12.

Also Read

On BSE,1944 shares were trading in green, 1850 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News