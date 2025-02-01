Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 471.49 points or 1.85% at 24957.48 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.6%),Oil India Ltd (down 2.46%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.4%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.12%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.9%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.95%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.83%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.59%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 75.66 or 0.15% at 50034.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.44 points or 0.26% at 14892.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.35 points or 0.06% at 23495.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.55 points or 0.06% at 77544.12.

Also Read

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex, Nifty muted; Midcaps drag; IT, Metal, Financials, Oil weigh

Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

On BSE,1944 shares were trading in green, 1850 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Industrials shares slide

Capital Goods stocks slide

ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.29%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story