Oil and Gas shares slide

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 393.26 points or 1.41% at 27440.05 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.6%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.44%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.01%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.3%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.96%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.62%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (up 0.84%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 379.72 or 0.52% at 72284.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.55 points or 0.42% at 21961.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 303.7 points or 0.67% at 45093.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.67 points or 0.43% at 13803.53.

On BSE,1379 shares were trading in green, 2483 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

