Oil India announces incorporation of JV - Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company

Oil India announced that in terms of Joint Venture Agreement executed between Government of Assam (GoA), Oil India, National Fertilizers, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, a Joint Venture Company in the name of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company (AVFCCL) has been incorporated. Oil India has a 18% stake in the JV.

AVFCCL has been incorporated for setting up of a new Ammonia-Urea Complex Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant at Namrup, Assam.

